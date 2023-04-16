Karachi Zoo likely to be shut down permanently

Islamabad: The federal and the Sindh government are developing consensus to shut down Karachi Zoo permanently for all the right reasons.

According to the details, Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has approached the Sindh government and urged that the Karachi Zoo should be shut down as it lacked capacity to take care of the wild animals.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is also chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in his tweet has also supported the proposal to permanently close down the Karachi Zoo and shift the wild animals and birds to safer places.

An official of the ministry has opined that "After support from PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, the Sindh government is likely to accept the proposal to close down the Karachi Zoo."He said "There are many proposals in which the experts have presented recommendations to turn existing zoos to botanical gardens and rescue and rehab centres for wild species.

It is pertinent to mention here that the poor living conditions of wild animals at the Karachi Zoo has raised eyebrows of the wildlife experts who have demanded to shut it down and shift wild animals to sanctuaries.