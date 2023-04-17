Four Paws to visit Karachi next week for elephant Noor Jehan's treatment

A team of doctors from the international animal welfare organisation, Four Paws, will once again visit Karachi to treat the ailing elephant Noor Jehan as her condition deteriorated after she fell into a concrete pond, said zoo's director Kanwar Ayub.



The unfortunate incident happened last week after which the elephant had to be pulled out of the pond with the help of a crane.

Ayub said that efforts are being made to treat and rehabilitate the 17-year-old elephant who has been suffering from a severe haematoma, or pool of clotted blood inside her abdomen in addition to intestinal issues.

The director added that Noor Jehan will undergo various blood tests and a detailed ultrasound will be conducted once again on the instructions given by the Four Paws' doctors.



Ayub also said that the elephant is not trying to stand up due to the weakness in her body. However, he said that they are hopeful that Noor Jehan will recover soon and be able to stand on her feet.

A team from Four Paws arrived in Karachi earlier this month at the request of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and successfully operated on Noor Jehan as well as conducted various tests.

Right after the fall — Four Paws — which has been treating the elephant virtually, recommended lifting her with a crane, ropes and belts. She has since been lying visibly weak with limited motion on a mound of sand, propped up against the only tree inside the enclosure.

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman speaking to media persons, hoped that the recommended treatment and other measures to restore the 17-year-old elephant’s health will yield useful results.



The administrator said the process of care is ongoing, and the doctors and other staff concerned with the zoo have been instructed to arrange whatever is needed for Noor Jehan’s treatment as soon as possible.

He hoped that the elephant will recover soon. The official said that the health of the animals kept at the Karachi Zoo is a top priority, and everything possible is being done to take care of the animals, including birds, caged at the zoo.



Four Paws’ legal consultant Owais Awan said that they are thankful to the zoo management who are taking care of the elephant round the clock for the past four days.

Since Noor Jehan is not giving up, he said, they will also not give up on her.

Awan said that it is true that if a huge animal falls, it gets difficult to make it stand up again. He said that they do not know how the animal fell but her condition is now improving.