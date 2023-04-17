Four Paws requested to visit Karachi for Noor Jehan again

Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman on Sunday said that the team of doctors from the international animal welfare organisation Four Paws has been called to Pakistan again as they continue to treat Noor Jehan the elephant virtually.

Rahman hoped that the recommended treatment and other measures to restore the 17-year-old elephant’s health will yield useful results. He was talking to the media on the occasion of an inspection of the treatment being provided to Noor Jehan at the Karachi Zoo.

The administrator went to the elephant’s enclosure and fed food and medicine with his own hands. He said the process of care is ongoing, and the doctors and other staff concerned of the zoo have been instructed to arrange whatever is needed for Noor Jehan’s treatment as soon as possible.

On Rahman’s invitation, doctors from Four Paws had visited Karachi and successfully operated on Noor Jehan as well as conducted various tests, resulting in the elephant being diagnosed with haematoma.

The administrator said that Four Paws has been contacted again for the treatment of Noor Jehan and asked to come to Pakistan once again. He hoped that the elephant will recover soon. He said that the health of the animals kept at the Karachi Zoo is a top priority, and everything possible is being done to take care of the animals, including birds, housed at the zoo.

Four Paws’ legal consultant Owais Awan said that they are thankful to the zoo management who are taking care of the elephant round the clock for the past four days. Since Noor Jehan is not giving up, he said, they will also not give up on her. Awan said that it is true that if a huge animal falls, it gets difficult to make it stand up again. He said that they do not know how the animal fell but her condition is now improving.