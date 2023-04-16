'Succession' star Brian Cox explains why he wouldn't want to play Donald Trump

Brian Cox, known for his role as Logan Roy in the hit TV show Succession, recently expressed his disinterest in playing former President Donald Trump in any upcoming roles.

Despite his success in portraying right-wing figures, Cox believes that Donald Trump script is a bad script and that the character lacks intrigue.

Instead, he offered a more sympathetic view of the former president: “You know, somebody said, would you ever want to play Donald Trump... And I said, well, no. Because I think it’s such a bad script, the Donald Trump script. But then I look at Donald Trump, and I think, God, he’s so lost. He’s just a lost individual, and he’s so full of sh*t, and the reason he’s full of sh*t is that he’s an abused child. He’s really an abused child, Donald Trump. A tragic figure.”



While he won't be playing Trump anytime soon, Cox is excited about the opportunity to portray morally and politically abhorrent characters in the future.

Whether or not he plays Trump, Cox's acting career is still on the rise, with plans to return to the stage later this year and to make his feature directorial debut in an upcoming Scottish drama.