Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' casts Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani, Lilo's older sister

Sydney Elizabeth Agudong has been cast as Nani in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Lilo & Stitch.

Maia Kealoha will be playing Lilo, and Zach Galifianakis has also joined the cast. The movie will be directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and is set to be a major release on Disney+.

The script for the adaptation was written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright. The original film developed a loyal fan base over the years, and the live-action remake is being produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, with Ryan Halprin as executive producer.

Agudong is the older sister of Siena Agudong (Star Falls, Netflix's Resident Evil) and is known for her work on NCIS, Infamously in Love, On My Block, and the feature film West Michigan. She was born and raised in Hawaii.

Disney's live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, joins a long list of previous Disney animated movies that have been given the live-action treatment, such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. The release date for Lilo & Stitch has not yet been revealed.