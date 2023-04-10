Victoria Beckham wishes Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz on their first wedding anniversary

Victoria Beckham Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz finally put rumours about their feud with and David Beckham to rest by celebrating their first wedding anniversary with them.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer dropped a picture featuring her and David Beckham with Brooklyn and Nicola while celebrating their first marriage anniversary.

The group looked happy as they posed together for the photograph while Brooklyn held a big cake in his hand with several polaroid pictures hanging around it.



“So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary. We love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham,” she captioned the post.

In the comment section, the Transformers star returned the love with a sweet reply as she wrote, “Today was so fun! We love you so much.”



David wished the couple on the Instagram stories of his handle by posting two rare images of the lovebirds, writing, “Happy one year you two.”

Ever since the aspiring chef exchanged vows with the actor, there were speculations that the Nicola and Victoria were not on talking terms.