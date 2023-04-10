King Charles coronation: Special emoji for royal fans goes live

A special emoji for King Charles coronation has gone live, according to the royal family.
A statement issued by the family said, "The emoji, based on St Edward's Crown, will appear when any of the following hashtags are used." The hashtags are: "#Coronation, #CoronationConcert, #TheBighelpout, #CoronationWeekend and #CoronationBigLunch".
The coronation of King Charles will take place on May 6. Charles became the king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the age of 95.
Elizabeth, the longest reigning British monarch, died in September last month.
The coming 18 months reportedly include plans by Meghan Markle to divorce Prince Harry
Royal expert flays Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for allege attempt to steal King Charles coronation thunder
Khushi Kapoor enjoys Atif Aslam's concert in Dubai
Hema Malini talks about gender roles in industry
YenTamma from Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan sparks controversy
Prince Harry once pleaded with his father King Charles never to marry Camilla