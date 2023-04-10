Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to face ‘monumental cold-shouldering’ for a B-list seat

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly risking ‘stomaching monumental cold-shouldering’ for the sake of a B-list appereance at a once-in-a-lifetime event.
These claims and revelations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.
According to the New Zealand Herald she warned, “Being spurned by your brother, sister-in-law and pretty much everyone aside from an inconsequential cousin or two, with every moment caught on camera for our home-viewing delectation, sounds about as enjoyable as going to one of the Duchess of York’s book readings.”
“Even if they can stomach the monumental cold-shouldering, they then face having to accept a B-list part in proceedings.”
“Their son Archie, who will turn 4 on the day, has not been invited, even though Charles as a wee lad was that age when he fidgeted and yawned his way through Her late Majesty’s coronation in 1953.”
