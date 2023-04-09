'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun has a private instagram account?

Allu Arjun's private instgram account has more than thousand posts

Reportedly, telugu superstar Allu Arjun has a private account on Instagram.

Many actors, when they come in the public eye, become unable to hide some aspects of their life with every one. even though, they wish to do so, but because of their popularity they alsways remain in the spotlight, most importantly on social media.

For the same puprpose, Allu has made a private account for himself on instagram. His IG bio reads: "Private account to post random shit without thinking." The account has over thousand posts and is being followed by renowned people including; Hansika Motwani, Lakshmi Manchi and hs wife Sneha Reddy.

Yesterday on his birthday, many people wished the Pushpa actor by tagging his verfied account on Instagram .

This is not the first time any celebrity has made a private IG account. There are several other Indian actor who have made their Instagram accounts with secret names.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa 2. The first part turned out to be massive hit therefore, the makers decided to bring on a sequel.

Pushpa 2's stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Ajau Ghosh, Fahadh Faasil and many others, reports Pinkvilla.