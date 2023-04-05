Jeremy Renner shares distressing 911 call made during his horrific accident

Jeremy Renner, in a new interview, shared new distressing details of his horrific snowplow accident in January

Jeremy Renner, in a new interview, shared the distressing details of his horrific snowplow accident in January, with snippets from the show also featuring 911 calls sent out right after the incident.

The Avengers actor sat down with Diane Sawyer for a tell-all interview following the accident that left him ‘critically’ injured with more than 30 broken bones, and on Wednesday, April 5, Good Morning America shared snippets from the chat.

The clip not only included Renner’s recollection of the accident and his own pain, but also the calls that went out to 911 from eye witnesses.

In one of these calls, the caller is heard telling the dispatcher: “Someone's in front of my house on the ground and got run over by a snowcat, he's been crushed.”

The caller then adds: “Send paramedics, ambulance… Listen to me. I need — you might wanna get life flight out here immediately…”

When asked whether the caller ‘was with Renner’, they said, “He's in rough shape," implying that Renner could be dead.

Renner himself expressed shock at being alive after the accident, saying that he thought that he ‘surely would’ve died’ from his injuries; he suffered ‘blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries’, in addition to 30+ broken bones.