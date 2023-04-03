Maryam accuses Imran, facilitators of ‘evading accountability’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday launched a fresh salvo against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, calling him and “judges protecting him” corrupt.
Taking to Twitter, Maryam accused Khan and his facilitators of being “corrupt and evading accountability”.
She claimed that a “network exists to protect corrupt individuals, which has now been exposed”.
Maryam warned Khan could not escape the consequences of his actions, and that his facilitators would not be spared from scrutiny.
She stated that operating the network of corruption and avoidance of accountability was no longer viable and that Imran Khan and his facilitators were drowning.
