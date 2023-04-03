 
Monday April 03, 2023
Entertainment

Ariana Madix wins another reality TV star support amid 'Scandoval'

Scores of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix friends sided with the latter on the cheating scandal

By Web Desk
April 03, 2023
Meghan King called out Tom Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix for Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

Speaking to Page Six, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum said, "I hate Tom Sandoval for what he did," adding, "He's from St. Louis, where I live," saying that she is "embarrassed" by sharing the same home town with him.

"Obviously, it's not the best representation. So, yeah, I don't love it."

Sandoval was caught red-handed by his former partner after she found the intimate video of Leviss on the former's phone while on a trip with him to see his band's performance.

The cheating scandal, dubbed as Scandoval, led the 37-year-old to end their almost ten-years relationship with Sandoval.

Further, after the scandal fallout, the Bravo cameras rolled over as they captured the after-effects of the scandal in new episodes— including a post-Sandoval and Leviss post-affair liplock and the blonde reality star and the bar owner conversation about the former feeling "gaslit."en