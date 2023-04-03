Ariana Madix wins another reality TV star support amid 'Scandoval'

Meghan King called out Tom Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix for Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss.

Speaking to Page Six, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum said, "I hate Tom Sandoval for what he did," adding, "He's from St. Louis, where I live," saying that she is "embarrassed" by sharing the same home town with him.

"Obviously, it's not the best representation. So, yeah, I don't love it."

Sandoval was caught red-handed by his former partner after she found the intimate video of Leviss on the former's phone while on a trip with him to see his band's performance.

The cheating scandal, dubbed as Scandoval, led the 37-year-old to end their almost ten-years relationship with Sandoval.

Further, after the scandal fallout, the Bravo cameras rolled over as they captured the after-effects of the scandal in new episodes— including a post-Sandoval and Leviss post-affair liplock and the blonde reality star and the bar owner conversation about the former feeling "gaslit."en