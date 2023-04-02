22 rifles found in car ‘travelling from Gandapur's house’ in DI Khan

Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a press conference at Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad on July 26, 2021. — ONLINE

BHAKKAR: A car — allegedly travelling from the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur — was found to be carrying a large number of firearms to Lahore, Geo News reported, citing police officials.

The police said that law-enforcement personnel tried to stop a car coming from Dera Ismail (DI) Khan for checking at a security check at the Dajal check post of the Bhakkar police. However, the drivers tried to escape and broke the barrier.

When the car was finally stopped by other personnel and searched, ammunition was recovered from it, they added.

According to the police, 22 rifles, 47 magazines, and 187 bullets were found during the search.

Following this, two people were arrested and a case was registered against them, the police confirmed.

In the first information report (FIR), the accused claimed that the weapons were owned by a private security company, which the PTI leader had hired for security. They said the firearms were being taken back to Lahore from Gandapur's residence as the contract between the two parties was coming to an end.

The accused also submitted to the police an authority letter from the security company, which is being verified by the police, Bhakkar DPO Muhammad Naveed confirmed.

Earlier, on March 20, Gandapur and men from his convoy allegedly attacked the same check post, police officials said.

According to the police, Gandapur allegedly created a scene at the Dajal checkpost while going to Dera Ismail Khan.

A Bhakkar police spokesperson said that Gandapur's car was stopped at the Dajal checkpost for speeding. After the vehicle was stopped, the PTI leader and his colleagues opened fire at the checkpost and left during a heated argument.

The police said all vehicles are checked in at the security post along the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab border. Gandapur and his men flee after creating a scene and opening firing, the police said.

Subsequently, a case was registered and under 13 provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including terrorism, and four of Gandapur’s guards were detained, while their vehicle was seized.