Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur. — Online

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur and men from his convoy allegedly attacked a police check-post in Punjab, Geo News reported Monday, citing police officials.



According to the police, Gandapur allegedly created a scene at the Dajal check-post while going to Dera Ismail Khan.

A Bhakkar police spokesperson said that Gandapur's car was stopped at Dajal check-post for speeding. After the vehicle was stopped, the PTI leader had an altercation with the police, the spokesperson said.

He said Gandapur and his colleagues opened fire at the check-post and left during a heated argument. He said that Gandapur was under the influence of alcohol.

The police said all vehicles are checked in at the security post along the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab border. Gandapur and his men flee after creating a scene and opening firing, the police said.

Case registered over firing incident at Dajal check-post

Later, the police said a case has been registered over the firing at the Dajal check-post. The FIR has been registered under 13 provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including terrorism.



In the FIR, the police stated Ali Amin reached the Dajal check-post with other vehicles and when they were stopped, the PTI leader and his armed associates started rioting and creating scene.



The FIR stated the police as saying that the PTI leader ordered his security guards to open fire, to which they complied. The bullets hit the police vehicle and the law enforcers [present at the scene] dodged the bullets to save their lives, the police said in the FIR.

After the firing, the PTI leader and his armed men flee the scene by breaking a barrier.

Guards detained

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Naveed, meanwhile, said four guards were detained and the vehicle of Gandapur seized.

He identified the detained men as Aftab, Shakeel, Altaf and Naik Mohammad. The detained men were from Chakwal, Talagang, Attock and Khyber. Legal action is being taken against the other suspects, including Ali Amin Gandapur," the DPO said.

He also confirmed that Gandapur rioted and opened fire when his convoy was stopped for checking at the Dajal check-post.