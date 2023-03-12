Gandapur directs aide to send workers to Lahore

KOHAT: In an audio leak, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur could be heard asking another person to send 50 men to Zaman Park for the security of Imran Khan. In the audio leak doing rounds in the WhatsApp groups Ali Amin Gandapur could be heard directing a PTI worker Daud Afridi to take 50 people to the Zaman Park residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan for security.