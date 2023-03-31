K-pop band Seventeen have returned with a comeback teaser

The teaser was posted on March 31st and their tenth mini-album will be called 'FML'

K-pop group Seventeen has released a brand new teaser for their upcoming album which will be released in April. The teaser was posted on March 31st and their tenth mini-album will be called FML.

News of their comeback came earlier in March when during their fan meet called SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND, the leader of the group surprised fans by dropping the news of their return.

“The company told me to say this on the final day [of the fan meeting], but part of my charm is that I’m disobedient by nature. We’ll be making a comeback in April.”

After he released the news, his agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed his statement: “The SEVENTEEN members are preparing for their fan meeting and working on the new album at the same time. They are currently hard at work on their final preparations for the album.”