Top court to resume hearing on Punjab, KP polls delay case at 11:30am

A general view of Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court is set to resume the hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea against the postponement of the date for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections, at 11:30am today (Wednesday) for the third consecutive day since taking up the case.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will conduct the hearing. Other members of the bench include Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.



The Imran Khan-led party had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to defer the Punjab polls till October 8, instead of holding it on the date decided by President Arif Alvi in the light of the apex court's split ruling last month.

The electoral body's announcement came after financial and security authorities expressed their inability to support the electoral process.

Following this, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also urged the electoral body to hold general elections on the same date (October 8) as the Punjab polls given the growing security threats from terror groups operating from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border regions.

ECP hastily penned decision to delay polls in Punjab: CJP

On the second hearing of the plea on Tuesday, CJP Bandial said the decision to postpone polls in Punjab was penned in haste by the electoral body.

The CJP also said that remarked that the scathing dissenting note from Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail on the apex court's March 1 verdict on Punjab and KP polls was their “opinion” and had no link with the ongoing case.

Formation of full court

During the hearing, the government's lawyer had requested the formation of a full court on the matter.

“It is a request that this is an important matter and if the bench deems it appropriate then a full court should be formed,” the attorney general of Pakistan had said.

However, Justice Mandokhail remarked that the number of judges who favoured the March 1 ruling was an internal matter of the apex court.

Ruling alliance decides to become party in case

Hours before the hearing resumed on Tuesday, the ruling alliance decided to become a party in the case.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had filed the pleas in the SC to become a party and will present their stance when the hearing resumes.

Govt tables bill to clip CJP suo motu powers in NA

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved a bill titled "The Supreme Court (Practice and Protection) Bill, 2023", to curtail the powers of the chief justice, tabled by the government in the National Assembly.

The government had also adopted a resolution holding “undue interference by the judiciary in political matters as a cause of political instability in the country”.

“The Supreme Court (Practice and Protection) Bill, 2023” proposes that every cause, appeal or matter before the Supreme Court shall be heard and disposed of by a bench constituted by a committee comprising the Chief Justice of Pakistan and two senior most judges in order of seniority.

It further states any matter invoking the exercise of original jurisdiction under clause (3) of Article 184 of the Constitution shall be first placed before the committee for examination and if the committee is of the view that a question of public importance with reference to enforcement of any of the fundamental rights is involved then it shall constitute a bench comprising not less than three judges of the apex court, which may also include the members of the committee for adjudication of the matter.

It recommends that an appeal shall lie within 30 days from the final order of a bench of the Supreme Court, which exercised jurisdiction to form a larger bench of the apex court and such appeal shall for hearing be fixed within a period not exceeding fourteen days.

Furthermore, it grants a party the right to appoint counsel of its choice for filing a review application.

An application pleading urgency or seeking interim relief filed in a cause, appeal or matter shall be fixed for hearing within 14 days from the date of its filing.