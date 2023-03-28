SC to resume hearing on PTI's plea on Punjab, KP polls date today

A general view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/File

The Supreme Court will resume the hearing on a petition against the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections' date extension by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today (Tuesday) at 11am.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, will conduct the hearing.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had moved the apex court following the electoral body's decision to postpone the Punjab polls from April 30 to October 8 after financial and security authorities expressed their inability to support the electoral process.

Following the ECP's announcement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also urged the polls organising body to also hold the general elections on the same date (October 8) as the Punjab polls given the growing security threats from terror groups operating from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border regions.

Taking up the plea on Monday, the SC issued notice to the ECP for deferring the polls and directing the government and PTI to ensure peace for transparent elections.

CJP Bandial had observed that timely general elections held “honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law” are crucial for democratic system of government mandated by our Constitution.

"Any flaw, deficiency or failing in the holding of general elections is, prima facie, a matter of public importance that affects the fundamental rights of the voting public," he said.

The court had raised questions over the legality of the March 22 order of the ECP postponing the election, observing that the order was a blockade in the way of its judgement for the enforcement of fundamental rights of the people of the two provinces.



The top court had ruled in a suo motu case earlier this month that the elections for Punjab and KP assemblies should be held within 90 days.

In light of the split ruling, President Arif Alvi had announced the date for the Punjab polls after consulting with the ECP.

Apart from sending notices to all parties in yesterday's hearing, the SC also sent notices to the governors of both provinces through chief secretaries seeking their replies today over the legal points raised by the petitioner.

It also asked the ECP to come prepared to assist with the legal questions and the factual points in today's hearing.