Five-member SC bench takes up PTI's plea on Punjab, KP polls

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday took up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea on issue of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.
The petition was filed by Pakistan PTI against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to defer the polls.
A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial is hearing the petition.
The other members of the bench include Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.
In light of the Supreme Court’s split ruling last month, President Arif Alvi had announced the date for the Punjab polls after consulting the ECP.
However last week, the election organising authority had announced the postponement of the upcoming elections in the largest province of the country — citing security reasons as the major cause behind the change of plan.
More to follow...
