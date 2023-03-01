SC orders KP, Punjab polls within 90 days

The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday a split verdict on the sou motu notice taken over the delay in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assembly polls, directing the authorities to conduct elections in the two provinces within 90 days.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial delivered the verdict reserved by a five-member bench comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, a day back after almost 10 hours of dramatic proceedings.

The apex court gave the three-two split decision, with the majority of the bench granting relief to the petitioners. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail objected to the admissibility of the petitions.

Delivering the verdict, the SC stated that the Constitution has given a period of 60-90 days to conduct elections after the dissolution of the assemblies and that the procedure of the general elections is different.

"Elections within 90 days after dissolution of assembly are mandatory," CJP Bandial stated.



The court stated that the KP Assembly had been dissolved after the governor signed the summary, while the Punjab Assembly had been dissolved on its own as the governor didn't sign the summary even after 48 hours.

The top court had taken suo motu notice of an apparent delay in the elections of the two assemblies, on February 23, following President Arif Alvi's announcement of the date of polls, a move that drew strong criticism from the government.

As per the CJP, the suo motu notice had been taken to ascertain who had the authority to give a date for elections.

The proceedings on the suo motu notice continued for two successive days — from Monday to Tuesday.

During yesterday's hearing, the SC also asked the political parties — the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the ruling alliance — to agree upon a mutual date for the elections, but they could not reach a consensus. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) lawyer had asked the court to continue the proceedings before the SC finally reserved its verdict at around 6:30pm.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi's lawyer Salman Akram Raja had announced that his client would soon retract his notification for the general elections in KP as the province's governor had dissolved the assembly — unlike Punjab, where the governor did not.

Raja insisted that no one was obeying the president’s order, which was why they were supporting the court’s proceedings.