SC likely to conclude Punjab, KP election suo motu case today

A general view of Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/File

The Supreme Court has resumed the hearing of suo motu case regarding the delay in the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



The apex court is likely to wrap up the matter in today (Tuesday) as Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had said during yesterday's hearing that the SC bench "wanted to end the case" as there had already been a delay in elections.

The bench, which now comprises only five members, had been dissolved and reconstituted following the dissenting notes and recusal of four judges from it when the SC resumed the suo motu hearing on Monday.



The apex court had issued a written order on its website that contained the dissenting notes of Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Yahya Afridi, who recused themselves from hearing the case.

Following this, a five-member bench headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Shah and Justice Mandokhail had been formed and presided over yesterday's hearing.

The SC had taken the suo motu notice of an apparent delay in the elections of the two assemblies, on February 23, following President Arif Alvi's announcement of a date of polls, a move that drew strong criticism from the government

As per the CJP, the suo motu notice had been taken to assess who was eligible to issue the date for polls and who had the constitutional responsibility of conducting elections and when.

On Monday, CJP Bandial had also said that the parliament has clearly written in the Elections Act, 2017, that the president can announce the date for polls.