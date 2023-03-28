Elon Musk makes big statement about verified Twitter bots

Twitter CEO Elon Musk. — AFP

Twitter has witnessed major changes ever since it was taken over by Elon Musk, the microblogging site's new chief executive officer and founder of SpaceX and Tesla.

In the wake of Musk's Twitter acquisition and his obsession with throwing bots out of the bird app, several tweaks have been made in the name of making the application an avenue free of "fake news" and the business magnate's "unpopular" decision of charging users for a blue verified check.

This new by Musk is now set to make non-paying accounts invisible on Twitter's stream for recommended tweets — 'For You'.

Taking to his Twitter account, the business tycoon announced the development.

"Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations," he wrote and added that this is the "only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle."

In his tweet, Musk also wrote that voting in polls will also require verification for the same reason.

"That said, it’s ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service and don’t impersonate a human," Musk added in an accompanying tweet.

This new tweak to the app's algorithm means only those with a "paid" blue check will have the change to gain traction and be visible in the 'For You' stream.

According to Musk, these changes will help fight the issues of advanced AI-run bots which have taken over the platform. This decision, according to Musk, will tighten his grip on accounts run by bots, as verified accounts.

Some tweeps have criticised the Twitter CEO's policy which, according to them, gives immense power to verified users that they can use to disseminate misinformation on the platform and be harmful to the society in the long run.