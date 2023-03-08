Elon Musk responds to upcoming documentary about him

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to social media to air his views about the upcoming documentary about him by Oscar-winner filmmaker Alex Gibney.

“It’s a hit piece,” Musk commented in a Twitter post about the film, leveling allegations against the unreleased documentary as an attempt to malign the billionaire.



“How would you know?” the director shot back.

On Monday, the 69-year-old production company Jigsaw Productions announced the documentary.

As per Variety, the film is billed as a “definitive and unvarnished examination” of Musk as the CEO of top tech companies Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX.

“I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!," Gibney said in a statement.

Zhang Xin, the film's producer, said, “Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time.

Meanwhile, Gibney bagged an Oscar for his 2007 film Taxi to the Dark Side.