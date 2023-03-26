Elon Musk becomes 'Elon Khan' after 'buying fruits in Pakistan'

Image shows a viral meme where Elon Musk is seen walking in Pakistan as a poor man.— Twitter/@EmgineerLarki

A meme that shows Elon Musk edited as a Pakistani man in Shalwar Qameez has gone viral on social media. The billionaire, who has been known to be the richest man in the world for quite some time is seen walking on a Pakistani street as a poor man. But how? Because he bought fruits in Pakistan.

The increasing prices of fruits in Pakistan have angered and frustrated many in the country with many people even wanting to boycott buying them. However, as always, we deal with our issues with humour, and this time, it is one meme making rounds on social media.

In the holy month of Ramadan, it is common for families to have fruit chaat in their iftar meals. With soaring fruit prices that has become a challenge for people.

"Elon Musk after buying fruits for Fruit chaat in Pakistan," several people posted the image with the caption.

The meme went viral on multiple social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

"It seems that @elonmusk is spending time among the poor in Pakistan in disguise. I always thought he was kind-hearted and generous," a user remarked sarcastically.

"Elon Khan," another joked.

While hundreds of people shared the meme, a user expressed the same sentiment in a different meme. In their joke, Elon Musk lost his limbs, in fact, the entire body, after buying fruits in Pakistan.

The same image of "Elon Khan" was was used for a different joke too.

"Rare photo of Elon Musk who used to work as an electrician in a remote Pakistani village before moving to US for better career prospects," a user posted.

Another user showed a different version of a Pakistani Elon Musk.



