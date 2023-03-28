Did Elon Musk buy Google?

YouTube thumbnail shows Elon Musk shaking hands with Sundar Pichai.— YouTube/Elon Musk Zone

A new rumour that Elon Musk bought Google has taken over the internet. If you're curious whether that is true, it is not. The claim is false, but where is it coming from?



The rumour is not new and originally started earlier this year on January 08 when a YouTube channel called Elon Musk Zone posted a video with the title, "Elon Musk: 'I OFFICIALLY Bought Google.'"

The video has been uploaded again by the same channel, sparking the fire and spreading the rumour all over again. "What just happened has become the biggest purchase in the history of mankind," the video begins.

"Elon Musk shocked the entire globe after buying Google just after buying Twitter," the narrator continues.

If Elon Musk buys Google, it would make bigger news than a YouTube video posted for "entertainment".



The thumbnail image for the video shows an edited image of Musk with Google CEO Sundar Pichai.



But the truth is that the Tesla billionaire has not bought Google and has not announced plans to do so either. A disclaimer buried in the YouTube video's description is apparently what might have been protecting the channel.

"Our channel is not associated with Elon Musk in ANY way and is purely made for entertainment purposes, based on facts, rumors, and fiction. Nothing in this video is financial or medical advice."

Regardless, people were quick to believe it. In just 10 hours, there are several comments under the video praising the Twitter boss.

"Wow...just wow! You go Elon!!" a user said.

"Wao. This is so good. He is the greatest," said another.

Many congratulated him, happy with the news, and called him the "the greatest".