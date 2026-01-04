Comet 3I/ATLAS: Scientists examining images they cannot easily explain

Astronomers remain puzzled about the images of 3I/ATLAS captured several months ago; at the same time, the object’s appearance was barely registered outside the small circle of tracking its arrival into our solar system.

At first glance, it looks messy and overexposed. However, in hindsight, this early image may have been quietly screaming the truth about the actual nature of 3I/ATLAS.

According to USA herald, instead of a clean nucleus embedded in a diffuse, roughly symmetric coma, the object appears dominated by a harsh, lopsided glow paired with a compact, offset bright knot that looks detached rather than centered.

The interstellar comet represents a significant milestone in modern astronomy, offering a detailed look at a pristine visitor from another star system.

Observers have noted that light distribution is unbalanced, directional, and seemingly purposeful- even if it is functioning unintentionally.

While initial data was noisy and limited in resolution, weeks of higher-resolution imaging have since clarified that early frame.

Furthermore, a scientific consensus was emerging as 3I/ATLAS began its departure from the inner solar system this January.