Twitter set to remove legacy blue checkmarks on April Fool's Day

In a not-so-surprising move, Twitter announced on Friday that the microblogging platform is set to start removing its iconic blue checkmarks that have long been seen as prizes to be earned from the day the world will celebrate April Fools Day — April 1.

Despite the fact that many think the date is significant, the move is an anticipated one for others.

In December 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company would remove those checks "in a few months" because "the way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical."

Since the announcement, people who have a legacy blue checkmark have been receiving a pop-up every time they click on the checkmark. The pop-up reads: "This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable."



Prior to Elon's takeover of the microblogging platform, checkmarks were used to verify accounts of individuals and groups as active authentic and "notable" accounts of interest.

Most importantly, the verified checkmarks were free-of-charge and users were not asked to pay for them.

However, Twitter announced in mid-December that they were rolling out Twitter blue subscription model that would allow subscribers to "get access to subscriber-only features such as Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads and reader mode."

Subscribers were also informed that they would receive a blue checkmark after their accounts are reviewed to ensure they meet all of the requirements.

Twitter users were informed that they could "purchase" a blue check through the subscription model for $8 per month (iOS and Android signups will cost $11 per month, due to app store costs). Twitter, at the time, also told users that other checkmark colours and badges would be available for purchase to denote whether an account is a business or a government.

Now, hours after Twitter announced that a Twitter Blue subscription was available globally for $7 (approximately Rs2,250), the platform has announced its decision to roll back the coveted checkmarks.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," the Twitter Verified handle tweeted.



Musk, resharing the announcement also added: "Any individual person's Twitter account affiliated with a verified organization is automatically verified."



'Give us money, or the checkmark gets it'

Not surprisingly, as soon as the announcement was made, people began to share their take on Musk's decision.

