Ed Sheeran tears up about wife Cherry Seaborn’s ‘really bad’ tumour in upcoming docuseries

Ed Sheeran got emotional as he got candid about wife Cherry Seaborn’s health issues in a new trailer for his upcoming docuseries.

Disney+ dropped a sneak peek for The Sum Of It All this week, which showed the Grammy-winning artist break down as he recalled some difficult moments in his life, via Page Six.

Seaborn, who shares two kids with Sheeran – Lyra, 2, and Jupiter, 10 months – was pregnant with the latter, she developed a tumour with “no route to treatment until after the birth.”

“Cherry’s health, it was really bad,” Sheeran narrated in the clip, adding that shortly after, his best friend, Jamal Edwards, died of a heart attack caused by recreational drugs.

“You guys said, ‘Do you want to make a documentary?’ And I went, ‘Yeah! And it should be me in the studio’ …. that’s not what the documentary is,” he added, as footage cut to him tearing up in a car. “Life is unpredictable. Plans can change, really quickly.”

The Bad Habits singer previously talked about his wife’s health scare in an Instagram post where he mentioned how in the beginning of 2022 “a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.”

He wrote that his “pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth.” He added that his “best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter.”

Sheeran added that he was “spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety” at the time, feeling like he was “drowning” with his head “below the surface.”

Despite all the emotional moments, the trailer ends on a happy note, with Sheeran celebrating his birthday and laughing with friends.

Sheeran’s new four-part series docuseries will premiere on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, on Disney+.