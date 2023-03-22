Kate Middleton looks nervous ahead of first speech as Colonel of Irish Guards, video goes viral

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her first speech as Colonel of the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day last week.



Last year in December, King Charles announced new military patronage for his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

Earlier, Prince William was the Colonel of the Irish Guards. He was made colonel of the regiment by Queen Elizabeth in 2011.

Although, Kate has attended the annual Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day parade nearly every year since her marriage, the Princess of Wales attended the parade as Colonel of the Regiment for the first time last week.

This year's St. Patrick's Day parade was used as the official handover event from William to Kate.

Ahead of her first speech as Colonel of the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day, Kate Middleton appeared nervous and a video of her has gone viral on social media.

The video has been widely shared on social media after it was uploaded on TikTok, where it garnered more than 4 million views in 72 hours.