Parts of Karachi drench in rain

A motorcyclist on the way to home during a heavy spell of monsoon rain in Karachi on July 14, 2022. — APP

Karachi Wednesday was drenched early morning, as parts of the city received rainfall.

Heavy showers soaked several areas including II Chundrigar Road, North Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Orangi Town, Water Pump, Federal B Area, Landhi, Aisha Manzil, Korangi, Lyari and Malir.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast, the rain clouds, floating above the Arabian Sea, will proceed towards Karachi which may result in heavy showers in the next couple of hours along Sindh's coastal strip.

Moderate to heavy rainfall, as per the PMD, is expected with thunderstorms in Badin, Thatta, and Hyderabad.



The PMD said that rain clouds are moving towards Karachi from Balochistan.

In an advisory issued earlier this week, the PMD informed that a strong westerly wave is expected to enter Pakistan from 21st March and is likely to grip most parts of the country on 22nd March.

Under the influence of this weather system, scattered rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Mithi, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Karachi from 21st to 23rd March.

It had also advised all concerned authorities to remain “ALERT” to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.