City receives rain; more showers forecast

LAHORE: Moderate but scattered rain hit the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started in the afternoon and continued till evening. The areas witnessed rain included Johar Town, Faisal Town, Model Town, Wahdat Road, Ichhra, Jail Road, The Mall and adjoining localities.

The rain also slowed down the traffic on major roads but Wasa teams drained out the stagnant rainwater as soon as the rain stopped and cleared all the underpasses and major roads. Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed was also in the field and monitored the post-rain clearing operation.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country while a fresh westerly wave was likely to enter western/southern parts today (Tuesday) and may grip upper and central parts for next three days.

They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind thunderstorm was likely in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Lower Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi, where mercury reached 35°C, while in Lahore, it was 25°C and minimum was 15.3°C. Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Ft-Lt (r) Imran Qureshi has said that according to the meteorological department, a strong westerly wave is likely to enter Pakistan from today (Tuesday), which will affect most parts of the country. Due to this, from March 21 to 24, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities may experience heavy rains and hailing with gusty winds.