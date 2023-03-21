Parts of city receive light rain

Some areas of Karachi received light rain and drizzle on Monday under the influence of a westerly wave that is affecting most of Balochistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

“Outskirts of Karachi, including Bahria Town, DHA, Gadap and Malir areas, received light rain and drizzle today. For the last two to three days, light rain or drizzle is being observed in Karachi due to the formation of thunder cells under the influence of a westerly wave that is affecting the region,” Sindh Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sardar Sarfraz told The News.

People in Malir Cantt, Airport, Saadi Town, Khokhrapar, Surjani Town, Model Colony, Scheme 33 and the adjoining areas said their areas received light rain under the influence of passing thunder cells.

The Met office expert said Karachi could receive light to moderate rain with some heavy falls on Wednesday and Thursday as the westerly wave could enter Sindh in the next 24 to 48 hours. H added that costal belt and southern Sindh could have some heavy falls during this period.

According to a weather advisory issued by the Met officer, the westerly wave continues to affect most parts of the region, and under its influence, scattered dust/thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely in Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, and Tando Mohammad Khan districts.

“Further, another westerly wave is likely to approach south Balochistan from 22nd March. Under its influence scattered dust-thunderstorm/rain of moderate to isolated heavy intensity is likely in most of the districts of the province during 22-23 March,” the advisory said.

A word of caution

After rainfall was reported in the city on Monday evening, the K-Electric (KE) asked its consumers to use electric items carefully. It said electric appliances, especially water sucking machines, should not be used in standing water. The KE asked citizens to remain away from open cable wires, PMTs and poles.

Illegal power connections, such as kunday, the KE, said, could be fatal during rainfalls. The power utility said that there would be power outages during rainfalls in low-lying areas as a precautionary measure. In case of any complaint, the KE asked its customers to lodge a complaint at 118 or send an SMS at 8119 or contact them at social media platforms.