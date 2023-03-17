Karachi weather update: Hailstorm hits different parts of city with light rain

The people of Karachi were in a pleasant mood on Friday after the city received rare hailstones along with light rain.
As per reports, multiple areas of the city including Orangi, Surjani, New Karachi, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauher, Gulshan-e-Maymar, and Port Qasim were hit by light rain under the influence of a westerly wave.
A weather expert told Geo News that rain clouds are formed in the city's South-South East.
People from Malir's Model Colony also reported hail and heavy rain in the area.
