Karachi weather update: Hailstorm hits different parts of city with light rain

The people of Karachi were in a pleasant mood on Friday after the city received rare hailstones along with light rain.



As per reports, multiple areas of the city including Orangi, Surjani, New Karachi, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauher, Gulshan-e-Maymar, and Port Qasim were hit by light rain under the influence of a westerly wave.

A weather expert told Geo News that rain clouds are formed in the city's South-South East.

People from Malir's Model Colony also reported hail and heavy rain in the area.