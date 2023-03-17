Drizzle turns weather pleasant

LAHORE: Light to moderate scattered rain was recorded in the City here Thursday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started after the evening in various city localities and continued till late at night. The rain slowed down the traffic on the major roads and turned the weather pleasant.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and was likely to persist till 20th March. They predicted that partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain and wind-dust-thunderstorm were expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, northeastern Balochistan and upper Sindh. Rainfall was witnessed in several cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Chakwal, Attock, Murree, Kalat, Dalbandin, Bannu, Cherat, Kakul, Rawalakot, Kotli and Garhi Dupatta. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sakrand where mercury reached 37°C, while in Lahore, it was 31.8°C and minimum was 16.8°C.