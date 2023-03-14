Will it rain in Karachi this week?

Karachi may welcome light rain with thunder from Friday to Sunday (March 17- 19), the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast Tuesday.
A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of Pakistan on March 16, and likely to grip upper and central parts on March 17 which may persist till March 20, the Met office stated.
Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is also expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Dadu on the same dates, according to the Met office.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from March 16-20.
Meanwhile, in Punjab, rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore from March 16-20 and from March 17 evening or night till March 19 in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur.
