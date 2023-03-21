Law Roach alleged ‘body shaming’ comment about Priyanka Chopra explained: ‘It’s her gatekeepers’

File footage

Law Roach has addressed his alleged body shaming comments about Priyanka Chopra. The American fashion designer said that his comments were ‘taken out of context.’



The celebrity stylist, 44, addressed the Citadel actress’ “sample-sized” remarks she made at Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in a new interview with New York Magazine‘s The Cut.

For the unversed, Chopra, earlier this month, spoke with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke about working with an undisclosed stylist who made her cry over not being “sample-sized,” which is a size 2.

The Sky is Pink star, 40, said she was “hurt” by the “difficult to hear” observation that made her cry just one day before the Oscars event.

Responding to Chopra’s comments, Roach said that her remarks “a little bit hurtful.” The stylist explained that the Love Again actress’ story “wasn’t the real conversation” they had.

“I’ve never had that conversation with her, ever,” he told the outlet. “So again, it is her gatekeepers, how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way. And if that made her feel bad, that wasn’t — it was taken out of context.

“But I’m sure it was taken outta context to get her to be like, ‘Oh, okay, I’m not working with him no more. He’s insensitive to my body.’ Which I’m like, ‘How is that possible? I’ve been dressing you for literally pre-pandemic, and it’s been nothing but great things,'” Roach continued.

Roach, however, emphasized his love for Chopra, saying “when you are around her, there’s only so many women in this industry that have that thing.”