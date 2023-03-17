Harry, Meghan urged to say something positive about royal family after using titles for kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are advised to at least say something positive about the Royal family now that they have used the titles for their kids after criticizing them for months.

Discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to call their kids, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana, moving forward, royal correspondent Jack Royston gave the duo an "antidote" to negativity.

Royston said that a "reciprocal olive branch" from the California-based royal couple may prove to be helpful to win back the favour of the Americans.

"I guess it's a good sign. You could interpret it as an olive branch that this, this kind of act of disinheritance was not performed on Archie and Lilibet,” he said.

"Obviously, they don't have security, but they are now prince and princess,” the expert added on The Royal Report.

"I wonder whether a reciprocal olive branch from Harry and Meghan might actually help to alleviate some of the fatigue that I think the American public are feeling in relation to the negative aspects of Harry and Meghan?"

"In other words, if it is a good thing and a positive thing that they've been given these titles, such a positive thing that you want to announce it publicly so the people know, then doesn't it make sense to actually say something positive about it?

"To actually explain, for example, why you chose to use the titles?” Royston said. "I just think that it's an opportunity to say something positive, to provide the kind of the other side of the story, another narrative beyond the negative."