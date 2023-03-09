K-pop band TXT overtake NCT 127 and continue charting on Billboard 200

They have remained on the chart for five consecutive weeks

K-pop group TXT’s latest comeback The Name Chapter: Temptation is still charting high on the Billboard Hot 200 Chart. They have overtaken NCT 127 to spend the second most cumulative weeks on the chart.

Billboard revealed on March 7th that the group are now spending their fifth consecutive week in the top 40 section of the Hot 200 chart, which is known to feature the best albums in America. As of March 11th, the album is sitting at No. 32 on the list.

TXT have now become the second K-pop artists to chart in the top 40 of the list for five consecutive weeks, with the number one spot being claimed by BTS. The spot was previously occupied by group NCT 127.

TXT have spent around 37 weeks on the chart counting all of their albums so far.