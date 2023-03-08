This WhatsApp update will make conversations 'better than ever'

A representational image of the WhatsApp logo seen on a smartphone's screen. — AFP/File

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is always up for bringing new updates and innovations to existing features to make the user experience better than ever.

This time around, the Meta-owned company is developing a new feature by the name of "text editor" for the in-app drawing tool, WABetaInfo reported.

Since the feature is still under development, it is not yet available for beta testers. However, it will be rolled out with a version update in the future, the WhatsApp news tracker said.

The new update is submitted through TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 23.5.0.72.

WhatsApp is working on a revamped text editor which will allow users to have access to additional tools while using the drawing tool.

The app also plans to bring new fonts to the text editor, further enhancing the customisation experience. The new feature is under development for the iOS version of the app.

— WaBetaInfo

"The new text editor will bring a very different experience to users by offering new fonts and tools to improve the drawing editor," said WaBetaInfo.

Through this feature, users will be allowed to switch between different fonts just by tapping the options given above the keypad. Even though it is possible to change the text font, with this feature, users will quickly change the font if they want with this interface.

"It will be possible to change text alignment to the left, centre, or right, giving you more control over formatting your text within images, videos, and GIFs," it added.

Moreover, this feature also lets users change the background colour, making it easier for them to differentiate between what's important in the text and what's not.

The new fonts available will be Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze.