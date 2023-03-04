WhatsApp making media sharing better with this latest feature

A representational image of a man's hand holding a smartphone with the WhatsApp logo on its screen. — AFP/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp is the most popular app for instant chatting and media sharing as it provides a quick and secure experience to its users.

In its bid to make the application's usage easy and smooth, WhatsApp has been introducing newer features and the latest feature to come out is "document banner", WABetaInfo said.

The WhatsApp news tracker said that the new in-app banner is good news for those struggling with sharing large files with their contacts, as it brings them the ability to share documents up to 2GB in size.

The update is being rolled out for some beta testers through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.5.11.

— WaBetaInfo

The screenshot above shows that a new in-app banner has been added within the document explorer which will inform users that they can share documents that are up 2GB in size.

Those who are not familiar with this feature, the banner will come in handy and update users, encouraging them to try it now. This new feature now makes "WhatsApp a viable alternative for sending large files".

This update was released some beta testers before but now it is being rolled out to more users.

Earlier, WhatsApp had rolled out the new update of "split view" feature for the beta version of the Android app in order to improve the user experience.

The feature had been released for the tablet version of the app, which optimises the interface for tablets, providing a better experience on a large screen. Through this update — which is considered a game-changer — you can now use two different sections of the app on the tablet simultaneously.

This update can be accessed through Android 2.23.5.9 for the beta version. It is released to the beta testers as of yet.

"The split view is also available within the calls and status tabs but it is definitely more useful for the chats section," said the app-tracking website.



Users can now switch between chats without losing track of the ongoing conversation with this new update. This new update can be accessed after installing the latest update for Android.