New WhatsApp update out for iOS users

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — AFP/File

In the latest bid to improve users' experience, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for the iOS version of the app, WABetaInfo reported Saturday.



The new stable update is out on the App Store to use under the 23.3.77 version. The picture-in-picture mode on the instant messaging app has been introduced for video calls for all iPhone users.

This new feature will enable users to multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused.

It has been officially announced by WhatsApp, however, some users are still unable to access it. The users will be able to access the feature over the coming weeks as mentioned in the changelog on the App Store, the WhatsApp news tracker stated.

—WABetaInfo

"In addition, this update enables you to use some other features: the ability to attach a caption to your documents and longer group subjects and descriptions (released with the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.70 update) to make it easier to describe your groups," said the app tracking website.

Communities

Earlier, WhatsApp announced that it is working on a feature for the business community.

It is bringing communities to the WhatsApp Business app in a future update, making it easier to manage related groups together.

Through this app, users will be able to create, manage and use communities for the business version of the app. However, this app is still under development and not yet ready to be released to the beta testers.

"When users open 'Communities' right within this menu, they will be able to view the list of all the communities they created and joined in the past, including all their subgroups and community announcement groups," said the app tracking website.

Moreover, this will also allow businesses to create a new community in this section as happens on the customer app.

This feature will be announced later.