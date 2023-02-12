What new feature WhatsApp is working on?

The picture shows the WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — AFP/File

Meta-owned WhatsApp is the go-to app when it is about quick and secure communication or sharing pictures with friends and family.

In order to make its users' experience better, the instant messaging app keeps updating its features or introduces all new features from time to time.

Even though users can easily send media, there was still a downside of media-sharing via WhatsApp as the quality of pictures compresses while sending in photo format.

However, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will ensure sending pictures with their original quality and resolution, WaBetaInfo reported Sunday.

This new feature will be considered a major update and will improve the user experience when sending images for the beta version of the instant messenger the desktop.

The feature is under development and is not yet ready to be released to beta testers, as per the WhatsApp news tracker.

"The feature will allow users to send images in their original quality, preserving their resolution and clarity. This is a great improvement compared to the current image compression that occurs when sending images. People will no longer have to worry about their images losing quality or resolution when sending them," said that app-tracking website.

With this feature, users will be in control while sending images as they will have the option to send the photos whether in their original quality or using the standard compression method.

This would be useful to those who wish to conserve storage space as this will remain the default option.

The feature will be released in the future update of the app as it is still being developed.

Recently, WhatsApp introduced a new feature for its users allowing them to send up to 100 photos at a time. The app increased from 30 to 100.

This new feature is being released for some beta testers, however, WhatsApp plans to release it to more users later.

"This feature makes it easier for the beta testers to share their albums with their friends and family," said WaBetaInfo. This feature is also being released to some iOS beta testers.

To see if this option is available within your app, you need to open the media picker and select over 30 photos/videos. If you are able to select more than 30 media, this means that this feature is accessible to you and you can select up to 100 images and videos.