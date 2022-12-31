List of smartphones on which WhatsApp will stop working after Dec 31

Representational image. — AFP/File

Just like every other year, WhatsApp will suspend its services on some smartphones, which will no longer be able to use the app after today (December 31).



As per a report published by The Independent, the instant messaging app continues to bring new updates. However, as some smartphones running on old operating systems will cease to support the app, they will become incompatible with the app after the latest updates following December 31.

The company will suspend its services for smartphones that have outdated operating systems. However, the users of these smartphones will get a warning message before the app stops working on their phones.

"Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates," said a statement issued by WhatsApp.

"These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp. To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them."

If you want to update your operating system on an iPhone, go to the "general" settings and select "software update.

The smartphones which will be unable to support the upgraded version of the messaging app with future updates are listed below: