What is the latest feature update on WhatsApp?

Meta's popular messaging app WhatsApp keeps working to bring out the best features to entertain its users and make it easier for them to enjoy the experience, WABetainfo reported Saturday.

So what is the latest update on the app. As per the WhatsApp news tracker, the company has rolled out another feature named 'WhatsApp business directory'.

The feature enables the users to search businesses while looking for a specific category right within the app such as shops, restaurants etc.

"After sending a request to join the WhatsApp business directory, those businesses will be added to the directory, and customers can finally search for restaurants, shops, and businesses by opening the directory,"

Taking to Twitter, head of the social site Will Cathcart announced that the WhatsApp business directory allows users to browse businesses in some more countries.

The users can discover new businesses by typing what they are looking for into the search bar which is located at the top of chats.

They can check if the feature is available in their WhatsApp accounts by opening the contacts list. Once they do that, they may find the “Discover Businesses” shortcut. However, this is only available in Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK.

Moreover, this feature can be used only by certain businesses. "It is also possible to search for small and medium businesses in Brazil, where the feature has already been released in the past," said the tracker.

The feature was first made available for some beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. However, it can now be accessed in some more countries.



Users that have the most recent version of the app installed for Android and iOS in selected countries have this feature available. The new feature will soon be available in more countries.

Earlier, new feature update was released by WhatsApp.

The feature: the ability to view profile photos within group chats, enables WhatsApp users to recognise people part of the groups they are using on the chatting site.

With the feature enabled, the profile photos will be visible or vice versa in accordance with the users' privacy settings. Instead, a default profile icon, tinted with the same colour used on the contact name, will show up if someone's profile picture is absent or hidden.

The feature will be rolled out for Android users in the future.