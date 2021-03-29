WhatsApp likely to introduce feature enabling change of 'some colours' of app

The world's most popular messaging app WhatsApp may introduce a feature allowing users to change "some colours" of the app.

"WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows to change some colours in their app," tweeted WABetaInfo that keeps a close eye on the developments related to the Facebook-owned app.

The platform stated that the "feature is under development" and details regarding the matter are yet to be reported.

The news comes days after WhatsApp submitted an update for Android users through the Google Play Beta Program.

WhatsApp has also rolled out an in-app support feature for "specific beta testers" — only a few people have the feature enabled.



"If you want to verify if the feature is enabled for you, just check WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact Us. If you see something similar, it means you can start to use the new feature," said WABetainfo.