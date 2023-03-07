WhatsApp brings solution for in-app storage issues

The representational image showing WhatsApp logo on a smart phone. — AFP/File

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has brought a new innovation to the app to resolve the lack of storage capacity issue for its users.



Even though there is more than enough storage on WhatsApp, there are still some people who face a shortage of space due to a greater frequency of media sharing.

In order to make the user experience better, the instant messaging app is working on a new update that will automatically expire groups to save space, WaBetaInfo reported Tuesday.

Under the new update that brings the version up to 23.5.0.71, the new feature — known as expiring groups — will allow users to set an expiry date for the groups.

Once the date arrives, users will be reminded to clean up the group, the WhatsApp news tracker said.

— WaBetaInfo

However, the update is still under development and is not yet ready to be released to beta testers.



The option will be visible within the group info in a future update. "When this feature is released, users will be able to choose from various expiration options such as one day, one week, or a custom date, and they will also have the ability to remove an expiration that was previously set in case they change their mind," said WaBetaInfo.

Users will have the choice if they want to apply this feature or not as it will not apply to other group participants.

This feature is expected to solution to the issue where groups tend to become irrelevant over time that is created temporarily for birthday events or for sharing pictures of a specific event. This will save space on the app.