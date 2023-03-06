KP governor summons ECP officials for consultation on election date

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signing CM Mahmood Khan's advice on the dissolution of the assembly. — KP Governor House

PESHAWAR: In adherence to the verdict of the Supreme Court, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Monday summoned officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for consultations over the date of the general election in the province.

Last week, the Supreme Court, in a 3-2 verdict, ruled that elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab — both of which have been under caretaker governments since the provincial assemblies were dissolved in January — should be held within 90 days.

The assemblies in the two provinces were controlled by disposed prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). In January, Khan, in a bid to force early elections, asked the provincial governors to dissolve the two assemblies.

On February 21, President Arif Alvi, who is from the PTI, unilaterally announced April 9 as the election date in the two provinces, creating a constitutional crisis, with experts wondering if he had the right to do so.

The top court took a suo moto notice of the president’s announcement to determine which government institution had the constitutional responsibility of deciding the poll dates.

In the written verdict, the apex court held that in situations where a governor dissolved a provincial assembly, the constitutional responsibility of appointing a date for the election was to be discharged by the governor.

