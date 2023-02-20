President announces date for elections in Punjab, KP

A day after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) excused itself from holding consultations with President Arif Alvi on polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the time being, the head of state on Monday announced to hold elections in the two provinces on April 9.
Under the Election Act 2027 Section 57(1), the president made the announcement.
More to come...
"Terrorists have misguided conceptions forced through coercion or inducement," COAS adds
If fingers are raised at the judiciary, it will have to conduct its accountability, says Maryam
Federal minister cites exorbitant cost of fuel and maintenance as reason for returning vehicle
Foriegn Minister Bilawal warns West about threats of terrorism
“No institution is supporting Imran Khan. PTI’s defeat is inscribed on the wall,” says Maryam Nawaz
Sindh Counter Terrorism Department Deputy Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Ali Larik will head 5-member committee