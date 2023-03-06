Prince Harry shouldn’t be a Duke if ‘royalty is a weight on his shoulders’

File Footage

Experts urge Prince Harry to forgo his royal titles if he views them as nothing more than a ‘weight on the shoulders’



These claims have been brought to light by To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield.

Her shocking admissions were shared to the Daily Star, during one of her candid chats.

There, she was even quoted saying, “It's interesting that Harry and Meghan continue to utilize their royal titles despite Harry complaining that royalty was a weight on his shoulders.”

“If royalty was such a burden he should stop advertising his association with the use of the Duke and Duchess titles.”

All of this comes shortly after physician Dr Gabor Maté sat with Prince Harry and discussed his mental health woes.