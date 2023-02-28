Sania Mirza wins prestigious award

Indian tennis ace player Sania Mirza while receiving the award on February 28, 2023, in Mumbai, India. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis ace player Sania Mirza on Tuesday received Sports Star Aces Inspirational Icon award in Mumbai for her exceptional performance inspiring thousands of people around the world.

She received the award from the former Indian famous cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

Upon request to speak a few words at the event, she thanked all the participants and the hosts for presenting her with such a prestigious award and shed some light on her dream of being a great tennis player and being on a sports star magazine cover.

"I am honoured to be here. It has been quite an emotional last couple of months as you know that a lot of things have been happening and a lot of decisions have been [taken]," she said.

The star tennis player went on that while growing up as athletes, "we have read the sports star magazine and we had dreamt of being on the cover of the magazine."

"I remember as a child opening up the magazine and this poster coming up with the cover photos of athletes and I wished one day I would be on this cover. The magazine always inspired me. Due to that, it has been a true honour for me to be here and to be part of this Sports Star family," she remarked.

She went on to mention that it was her dream to be a part of this sports star.

"It has been a 20-year-long journey in which everybody has been with me through thick and thin, wins and losses. It is said all good things also come to an end."

"I am full of gratitude that I have been able to do, to play for my family and for myself and play for you all. There is no better way to start this new phase of life than with this award," she delightedly said.

"It is also an honour to receive the award from Sunil Gavaskar. It doesn't get more special than this," she concluded.

Mirza, who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, has remained tight-lipped about the divorce rumours surrounding the couple for quite some time now.

Malik, however, had broken his silence on the divorce rumours during an interview with a publication about his divorce rumours, asking the people to "leave it alone".

The cricketer had expressed displeasure over the constant media pressure on the speculations and gossip about his possible separation from his wife of 12 years.

"It is our matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone," he had said.